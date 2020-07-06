The organisers of one of Hastings' most anticipated festivals is calling on the public to participate.

Preparations have begun for the annual Blossom Festival and Parade, which is due to take place on Saturday, September 12.

This year's event, run by Arts Inc. Heretaunga, is 'Flower Power – New Growth' themed – chosen for the vibrancy, colour and uplifting energy that it will bring to Hastings.

Arts Inc Heretaunga community arts development manager Pitsch Leiser said there is an open invite for any groups, organisations and individuals across the region to build a float, decorate a car or perform.

Advertisement

"We want to create fun festival entertainment for the family – there will be so much to see and do before and after the parade you won't want to go home," she said.

The signature event, celebrating the arrival of spring, is schedules to take place on September 12. Photo / File

Organisers are actively working with organisations and groups including the North Island's Big Brass Band Competition, to offer extra entertainment to support the parade.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said there is nothing like the Blossom Festival to bring people together to celebrate living in Hastings.

"From the early days the community has embraced this event, coming out of the hibernation of winter and building amazing floats, dressing up and performing," she said.

"As time has gone on the festival has changed to reflect the growing diversity of cultures living here and we can't wait to see what's in store this year."