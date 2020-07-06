The Targa Hawke's Bay Rally could have provided a welcome boost to the Tararua economy on Sunday when Dannevirke hosted the drivers and crews during the service and lunch break.

Thirty-five drivers competed in the two-day rally while a further 18 took part in the touring class.

Rally steward Gordon Legg said the event was going beautifully.

"There's hardly been an issue, the roads are fantastic and the drivers are happy."

Advertisement

Legg said there had only been one driver who slid off the road on Saturday because of sun strike, but there were no injuries.

"The numbers are a little light but that's because most of the drivers are small business owners and they have been affected by the Covid lockdown."

Generally during a Targa lunch is provided by a local community group but because of Covid Targa organisers decided there were still health safety issues.

The upside of this was that Dannevirke's cafes benefited by the influx of drivers and crews.

"This event would have brought 500 people to town and generally the teams spend around $300 a day in the local communities," Legg said.

The event was to have started on May 16 with the Tararua stages on May 17 but the lockdown led to its postponement.

"Tararua District Council was very kind to us and allowed up to pick up the road closures that were approved for the May event."

New Zealand land speed record holder Racing Ray Williams. Photo Sue Emeny

Racing Ray Williams, a New Zealand "Legend of Speed" and national champion who still holds multiple New Zealand Land Speed Records for road cars, was again ambassador for the event and taking local dignitaries for a ride on each stage.

Advertisement

Williams said the rides were a thank you to those who help make the event happen.

"One of the comments we hear from the people we give a ride to is that they are surprised at how many people are standing in paddocks watching the rally cars and how happy they look and how much they enjoy the event.

"Most councils don't see that side of a rally, they only hear the complaints."

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis had been given a ride but she donated it to the Dannevirke High School Sports Committee to auction off as a fundraiser.

The successful bidder was Donna-Lee Heaps who bought the ride for her husband Stuart who admitted to being "a bit of petrol head."

Heaps said the stage went out to Matamau, through Makotuku and Ormondville and finished in Waipawa.

"I loved it and would be keen to do again at some stage. We had plenty to talk about. Ray is a very clever man."

The ride was in a Toyota Supra that had been provided by Toyota for the event.

"Ray said he'd be giving it back to Toyota with no brakes and no tyres as he would have worn them out."

Williams says he has been involved in Targa events since the beginning, first as a competitor then as a competitor/coach.

"I would ride with the driver through a stage and then advise him on how to improve his technique."

Tararua local Bruce Herbert and co-driver Bevan Parker, in a Mistubishi Evo 10, were placed third in the rally in a time of 2.01.34.

The event was won by Orewa driver Leigh Hopper in a time of 1.57.35 while Hastings driver Ivan Knauf was second with a time of 2.00.42.