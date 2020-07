One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Napier on Sunday night.

Police were called to the crash on Springfield Rd, in the suburb of Taradale, at 11.56pm on Sunday.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, according to a police spokeswoman.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances attended the scene.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

A police investigation is ongoing.

