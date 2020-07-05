Tararua jobseekers will be helped into gaining work as part of a $2.5 million handout from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Tararua Rural Education Activities Programme (REAP) will receive $574,000 which will enable it to appoint employment liaison co-ordinators for the district.

The funding is to cover a three-year period.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones.

REAP will use the funding to co-ordinate training, job placement and employment opportunities in growth sectors in Tararua in not only their Primary Industries but other industries as required.

REAP's application was supported by Tararua District Council, the Ministry of Social Development, Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu and many businesses and training providers.

The announcement at Manfeild was attended by councillor Shirley Hull representing Tararua District Council, Tararua REAP Board chairwoman Wendy Lansdown, Tararua REAP Board member Stephen Paewai and Tararua REAP general manager Claire Chapman.

"I know Tararua is not unique in knowing the economic and social cohesion benefits of having fully staffed businesses with highly engaged teams and work able people in jobs that are rewarding and motivating," Chapman said.

"Tararua REAP is excited to provide assistance to both employers and job seekers whilst collaborating with the wider community, education providers, secondary schooling and social services."

Chapman said REAP had known about the funding for some time but had been sworn to secrecy pending Thursday's announcement.

The employment liaison co-ordinators' roles had already been advertised and had attracted a great deal of interest. Interviews were taking place today.

The REAP programme will offer participants with a 'one-stop shop' for training, job placement and employment support. It will work with local employers to understand their needs and supply a trained workforce.

Key sectors of focus include primary industries and related manufacturing industries, infrastructure, service industries and engineering.

In recognition of barriers to employment being more than a lack of skills and knowledge, a holistic approach with wrap around support to develop healthy life skills will be key to this project. Pastoral care will be provided throughout training, job placement and beyond.

The programme will train at least 50 people a year.

In the first year, an estimated 20 will be supported into employment and by the third year this figure will increase to 50.

Other recipients of funding were the Central Region Major Projects Skills Hub, which received $1.04 million, and Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa education, training and employment programme which will receive $864,000.

Jones said up to 154 local people would be supported into employment within the first year by these three projects.

"This funding will lay the groundwork for ongoing workforce planning and training in the region," Jones said.

"This investment will enable the growth of skilled workers in key sectors such as horticulture, forestry, apiculture, health and social services, agriculture and civil infrastructure."