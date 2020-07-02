The Dannevirke High School sports committee's monster garage sale on Saturday was a fundraising success.

It was the newly formed sports committee's first official fundraiser and included a car wash, a bake sale, a sausage sale and face-painting.

The event raised around $3500 which will go toward travel costs for the school's sports teams.

With most of the school's sports teams having to travel away for games those costs are significant.

As the school has not received any Pub Charity funding because of the Covid-19 lockdown the sports committee was formed to raise money as families faced sports registration fees and travel costs.

Sports committee secretary Bec Adie said that meant it would cost parents more money for a shorter sports season.

Goods that remained unsold at the end of the day were donated to St Vinnies Op Shop who took away "a couple of carloads," Adie said.

Former rugby player Stella Milner and hockey player Ashlee Stewart manned the cake stall while basketball and hockey player Rylee Murphy was selling raffle tickets.

Sports committee chairperson Rebecca Hewitt said the fundraiser was well supported by the community, both in terms of sale items donated and on the day.

"There were so many people. We had some people coming from Hastings. Even though it wasn't the best of days in terms of the weather and there were other things on it was a great turn out.

"We were really surprised that we were able to raise so much money, it far exceeded our expectations. I thought we may be able to raise $1000 at a push so what we did raise was above and beyond what we hoped for.

"We are fortunate we live in a small community that looks after its youth."

She said sports fees were around $270 to $300 for the season and the committee hoped to help to bring the costs down.

"We don't want our kids to miss out just because they live in a small town. For some, sport is the highlight of their lives."

Football players Lilley Russell and Christopher Kendall were happy to support the fundraiser and support their sport by cleaning cars.

The committee was looking to raise $28,000 and to achieve this it will continue to be proactive with its fundraising.

Sports committee members will be running a food stall at the Ngāti Kahungunu Matariki Whānau Festival this evening and they will also run barbecues at senior games at Rugby Park.

It is also running an on-line auction for a ride over a Targa Rally stage with Racing Ray Williams, a New Zealand land speed record holder.

"These rides are priceless, they are generally given to local dignitaries and this has been donated by Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis," Adie said.

Bidding closes today at 8pm for the ride on Sunday.