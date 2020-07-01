Hawke's Bay Regional Council is to begin an urgent investigation to find freshwater storage sites on the Heretaunga Plains.

A report presented to the council last week predicted the region's annual GDP to fall by up to $120 million per annum by the middle of the century if nothing is done about water security to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The investigation is one of four projects making up the council's freshwater security programme, jointly funded with the Government's Provincial Growth Fund (PGF).

Regional Council Chair Rex Graham said the decision was an important step to ensure the rohe has long term, climate-resilient and secure supplies of fresh water for all.

"We want to take the ambitious approach and accelerate this work to future proof our water supply in Heretaunga. This will allow for cities and businesses to grow, despite the challenges of climate change."

The investigation follows a recommendation from the Environment and Integrated Catchments Committee, which will be considered at a HBRC meeting on July 29.

The council has already directed staff to accelerate the water security programme to find water storage options in both Heretaunga and Central Hawke's Bay.

Regional Council Chair Rex Graham said Hawke's Bay has experienced one of its worst droughts on record. Photo / File

Graham said since council first started the programme, the region has experienced one of its worst droughts on record.

"The drought has coincided with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and its developing economic and social impacts," he said.

"These events are severely damaging to the region's economic and social well-being, and highlight the type of events the region may expect more often with a changing climate."

Specific areas are yet to be discussed.