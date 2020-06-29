Four roads have been closed by flooding in Wairoa on Tuesday morning as heavy rain falls throughout the northern Hawke's Bay district.

Wairoa District Council said Waiatai Valley Road, at its 0.6km and 6km marks and Mangapoike Road, at its 9km mark are closed due to flooding.

Shortly after 11am Hereheretau Roa Fairfield #1 & #2 Low Level Bridges were also closed due to flooding.

At 11.37am Papuni Road at its 16.6km mark - Kent Bridge to Lockwood - was closed due to flooding.

Advertisement

Caution was advised on Tiniroto Road at the 0.1km mark as there is minor flooding across the road.

The district council said people should take extra care on the road today and drive to the conditions.

The Wairoa district has a heavy rain watch in place until 6pm this evening.

MetService Meterologist Lewis Ferris said watch will also affect northern parts of the ranges and the heavy rain may reach warning level in some areas.

It is the second heavy rain watch Hawke's Bay has had in the past week.

A heavy rain warning was issued for the ranges last Thursday which lasted just under 24 hours.

The heavy rain watch is place for the district until 6pm. Photo / Wairoa District Council

Over the last 24 hours Wairoa has had 63.2mm of rain.

Coastal areas have had much less, with Napier Airport measuring 6.4mm and Hastings about 1mm, Ferris said.

Advertisement

Ferris said there has been above average rainfall in the last 30 days with 104mm recorded at Napier Airport up from the June average of 80mm.

Despite the above average rain in June, Hawke's Bay's rain averages are still quite down for the year.

The rain is expected to hang around for the rest of the week before the weekend fines up.