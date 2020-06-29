COMMENT

I get regular feedback from landowners about an increase in possum sightings, and dead possums from land-owners doing their regular poison control programmes. The initial possum control programme carried out by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council seemed very successful.

At the time, the kitchen sink was effectively thrown at reducing the possum population to as low as possible and I remember at the time the commentary was that you just don't see possums anymore. Unfortunately, that is not the case now as many people say, it seems they are coming back.

Monitoring data shows the possum numbers are increasing but still under the monitoring target. It may be that the target needs to be reviewed and reduced. Also, more compliance and auditing needs to be carried out to ensure landowners are carrying out their obligations. It will be a shame to put too many resources into this area versus actual possum control which is what we need to get and stay on top of the problem.

The tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in the north west of Hawke's Bay is a reminder to us of the threat of large and fast-moving populations of possums. Farmers are grappling with intensive testing, restricted movement control and an unwillingness of farmers from outside areas wanting to trade any of their stock. Many of us think we have been dealt a bad hand with drought and Covid. Imagine those farmers with TB on top of that.

Also, as we know possums contribute to biodiversity decline – the very thing the regional council is working hard to reverse right now with thousands of annual plantings on land, whether it be riparian, wetland or retiring of steep land.

Due to the initial success of the possum control programme, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council has put focus onto expanding the predator control programme. Predator free by 2050 is also a specific goal in the council's strategic plan and so it makes sense to expand from the possum control success to include pests like mustelids, rodents and cats. It just cannot be at the expense of letting possum numbers rebuild.

As landowners we all have an obligation to keep up with the possum control programme and we benefit from the reduced risk and damage possums do to our environment.