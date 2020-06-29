

Bluebottle jellyfish have washed ashore at Bay View beaches in the middle of winter, likely as a result of recent storms.

Usually found in New Zealand waters during warm summer months, a Hawke's Bay Today reader spotted a large number of them on the beach north of Napier yesterday.

The jellyfish have a gas-filled sac that floats on the surface and tentacles that hang underneath. They can change the orientation of their float and use it to "sail" with the wind.

National Aquarium general manager Rachel Haydon said they were typically found in New Zealand waters during summer months.

"However, they can be found at any time of year and may have been washed up onto the shore by rough seas or swells," Haydon said.

"Bluebottles live at the ocean surface and can be found around the world, except for polar and subpolar regions. They can be found all around New Zealand."

Haydon said people should stay away from the jellyfish, and where they had recently washed up.

Bluebottle jellyfish have been spotted around Bay View beaches. Photo / Supplied

"In water, their tentacles can stretch out to 10 metres or more in length. And onshore, their stinging cells can still sting even when the animal is dead."

If you get stung, the Ministry of Health advice for jellyfish stings outlines a few measures which can be taken to lessen the pain, Haydon said.

"All jellyfish stings in New Zealand are treated the same way," she said.

"Flush the stung area with seawater (or fresh water, if seawater is unavailable) to remove the tentacles. If tentacles are still attached, use a dry towel to remove them. Wear gloves if you have some."

Immerse the stung area in heated tap water for 15 to 20 minutes, she said.

"Have it as hot as the person can bear without causing skin burns (and no more than 45C). A shower can be used for stings to the torso.

"You can repeat the immersion for up to two hours after the injury, but be sure to limit the immersion periods to 15 to 20 minutes at a time with breaks between to allow cooling of the skin.

"Take pain relief following hot water immersion and do not apply vinegar or methylated spirits as they can make the sting more painful. Vinegar is only effective for box jellyfish (found in Australia)."

The National Poisons Centre is available 24 hours a day on 0800 764 766 for advice on first aid and treatment of stings.