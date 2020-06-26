The heaviest of the rain has passed Hawke's Bay and the region's skies are set to clear on Sunday.

There has been a heavy rain warning in place for the Hawke's Bay ranges since Thursday.

The heavy rain particularly affected the Kaweka and Ruahine ranges and 90mm was the maximum recorded in 24 hours MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Coastal areas of the region have had much less rain with Napier airport measuring 4.4mm in the past 24 hours from Friday, and Hastings measuring 5.4mm.

Advertisement

Wairoa has measured 15.8mm.

On Saturday, there will be morning rain followed by showers in the afternoon. Temperatures begin to warm reaching 17C in Napier, 16C in Hastings, 15C in Waipukurau and 17C in Wairoa.

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay President Jim Galloway said the rain has been "really, really good" for farmers.

It has helped green up farms and grass has started to grow, however there are still some big dry patches on some farms which haven't started to grow yet.

"Everyone is feeling better and we can actually see the grass starting to grow".

If the relatively warm temperatures and rain continues this will help for further grass growth and filling up groundwater springs.

Rain will need to continue over winter and spring so that springs will be replenished otherwise "summer could come quickly again".

"The drought has finished but the recovery has just started," he said.

Advertisement

The region begins to fine up on Sunday as scattered rain in the morning eases in the afternoon as northeasterlies turn northwest.

Napier and Hastings will be 18C, Waipukurau 15C and Wairoa 17C

Next week also starts off fine with no rain forecast on Monday and temperatures at 18C in Napier, 16C in Hastings, 14C in Waipukurau and 15C in Wairoa.

Tuesday will see another period of rain as showers and southerlies develop.

From land to sea, people need to be wary of heavy swells.

MetService has issued a heavy swell warning.

They have advised an east to northeast well is expected to rise about and north of Portland Island to 3.5 metres this evening.

The swell will ease on Saturday morning.

Ferris said this would mostly affect the Mahia area, but swells are expected to be sizeable down the Hawke's Bay coast.

The swell is unlikely to be extreme but people should be aware of the warning, he said.