

The $10 million Royston day surgery development celebrated the start of ground works this week with a blessing ceremony.

The joint venture is a collaboration between Acurity Health Group and several Hawke's Bay orthopaedic surgeons and is "a significant investment in the region" aimed at improving access for patients to dedicated orthopaedic surgical services.

When fully commissioned, the facility will provide two large state of the art digital operating theatres and supporting services. The development incorporates a modern design that maximises the use of natural materials and colours with a unique one-way circular patient flow through generous light-filled patient spaces.

The new facility follows the trend towards day-stay procedures enabled through advances in technology and surgical practices. The decrease of lengthy recovery timeframes in orthopaedics also provide improved outcomes for patients.

Acurity Health Group board director, Dr Jonathan Coleman, said it was "a very exciting time for us".

"We have been working hard to get our development programmes at Royston restarted after our nation's Covid lockdown. The multimillion-dollar investment means we can offer the latest in technology and services to meet the growing need for orthopaedic elective surgery capacity."

The hospital also commissioned a fifth operating theatre in February and Alexanders Construction is also on site to complete a new reception area, foyer and lift area. A further two operating theatres are under construction as the hospital expands services and capability to meet the growing needs of the community.



Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2021.