World champions, Olympic medallists and "the most promising emerging talent New Zealand has seen for a long time" have descended on the EIT Institute of Sport and Health.

Chairman of the HB Community Fitness Centre Trust, Sir Graeme Avery, said the local world-class package attracted world-class athletes.

Shot putter Tom Walsh, left, Nick Palmer and Ryan Ballantyne soak up the rain during a training camp at Mitre 10 Park. Photo Warren Buckland.

"Everyone loves coming to the Bay and that's true of these athletes as well. The combination of Hawke's Bay's attractions with the facilities we have at the institute and the athletics precinct are compelling," Avery said.

The 13-strong athletics team were here for a training camp lasting 3-6 weeks.

"We have world champions, Olympic medallists and the most promising emerging talent New Zealand has seen for a long time."

The institute houses an indoor pole vault centre, with strength and conditioning training alongside.

Hammer thrower Lauren Bruce gets into the swing. Photo Warren Buckland

Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney said she was rapt to have another indoor pole vault in New Zealand.

"For a small country we are very lucky that we don't have to go overseas to access such high-class facilities," she said.