Totara College may be an hour's drive from the sea but from now on every day's a beach for its lucky students.

Thanks to the work of volunteers Les Trigg, Ewen Sutherland, Clayton Locke and Gavin Welsh, Totara students now have an amazing enclosed sandpit, to build castles to their heart's content.

The sandpit had its official opening at Totara College's Family Forum night which is an evening for teachers, parents and students alike to celebrate happenings at Totara and enjoy a meal together.

Two students were selected to cut the ribbon and open the sandpit for business, the oldest student and the youngest student.

Totara College primary students working hard at play.

This project is the brainchild of Maureen Anderson, who has taught at Totara for the past eight years.

Having been a Resource Teacher of Learning and Behaviour (RTLB) she knows the value of sandpits for imaginative play, language development, and simply getting on together as a team.

Sophaon Pun (Pete) from the Bakehouse Café in Dannevirke chipped in to help purchase a large, metal, sit-on, digger toy for the sandpit, which was an immediate hit with the pupils.

Despite the absence of seagulls, sharks and shells, the sand has been flying and the toy digger has been working double shifts, moving mountains of sand back and forth ever since.

The tide of fun has definitely turned at Totara College.