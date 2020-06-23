

Ātea a Rangi Educational Trust has launched its Matariki celebrations with a Te Takanga o te Ra – Winter Solstice event.

Celebrations continue with public sightings held this week and educational school visits from the star dome/whare whetū have begun.

In Hawke's Bay, Matariki begins to rise mid-June.

The first event, held on Sunday at Waitangi Regional Park, started at 5.45am and had karakia, time to acknowledge those who had passed away in the past year, a talk about the stars and spotting star clusters and constellations, guest speakers and a hangi.

The hangi, served as an offering, was put down at midnight Saturday as a hau tapu hangi.

Phillip Smith from the trust said about 250 people attended the event.

Matariki is traditionally a time for wānanga - a time to learn about what the new year will bring and remember people who have past, while also looking to the future he said.

While they were unable to see the Matariki stars on Sunday due to the weather, this week has been clearer for viewing.

The stars were previously spotted last week and were seen again on Tuesday morning.

Smith is facilitating public sightings every weekday this week at Ātea a Rangi, Waitangi Regional Park from 6am.

While anyone can go at any time to spot the stars, he can point them out with a laser pointer and explain the stories about the stars and navigation.

He says it is a great activity for families.

The Sunday event had karakia, guest speakers and a hangi. Photo / Supplied

"It's all about the family experience. Waking up early and seeing something you can't experience at any other time of the year."

This year, due to the uncertainty of Covid-19, the team will be taking their star dome/whare whetū and educational programme to about 20 schools throughout the region and a couple in Gisborne.

This is instead of the usual week-long event at Waitangi Regional Park which schools can visit.

The star dome is a portable planetarium which can virtually travel anywhere in the solar system.

This is accompanied by resource books and online content to teach the children about Matariki, stories of the stars and navigation.

Smith says children love the hour-long visit as the star dome is a "totally different experience" where they get to "fly through the galaxy."

"The main thing we want to do is give kids a genuine experience about Matariki," he said.

This year, with funding from Unison, the trust is also running an online Matariki quiz for primary and intermediate school classes between Years 4 and 8.

Schools have until the end of July to complete the challenge and the winners will get to have the star dome/whare whetū at their school for half a day as well as a free lunch from Pita Pit.