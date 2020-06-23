

Covid-19 and a cancelled conference hasn't prevented GM Panelbeaters LTD from collecting a national award from the Collision Repair Association.

Business owner Glen Millar had got the nod in March, following CRA's annual audit, that GM Panelbeaters had been nominated as a top three finalist for the association's Best Presented Business Award for 2020.

"We were not aware at the time of the audit that we were potential nominees. That wasn't announced until auditing of all 460-odd members' panelshops," says Glen.

The winner was to be announced at CRA's conference in Blenheim in March, but due to Covid-19 the conference was cancelled.

Instead, once level 1 was declared, Glen and his team were vistited on June 10 by CRA general manager Neil Pritchard, chairman Brent Mackay, Panel Talk editor Rex Crowther and health and safety adviser Sean McBride who presented the award and were keen to take a look at GM's premises.

"They were all very impressed, with Rex making comment it was good to come to a provincial area and see a business here as good as, if not better than most in the bigger centers," Glen says.

"That's one of the things that's important to me. The people of CHB deserve the best."

According to the judging panel it was a tough decision but GM Panelbeaters stood out, scoring so highly in all award areas. The presentation and workshop layout efficient, with good sound systems in place, and customer service was a priority in all areas.

"I am very proud of our team. This is recognition of the great service and repairs carried out by us as a team," Glen says.

GM Panelbeaters has been a top three finalist in recent years, but last won nation awards with both the CRA and the MTA in 2007 and 2008 for Environmental Awareness, and Health and Safety in 2009.