

Weekend rain has pushed monthly rainfall across Hawke's Bay's drought zones to above average for the first time since last October, and MetService was forecasting at least occasional showers each day till next Saturday, with possible heavy rain with the switch to easterlies midweek.

According to calculations by Hawke's Bay Regional Council principal scientist air Dr Kathleen Kozyniak, rainfall in the Kaweka Ranges up to Monday averaged more than one-and-a-half times the June average at 153 per cent.

In the Ruahine Ranges it averaged 140 per cent, and across the Heretaunga and Ruataniwha Plains it averaged 119 per cent.

But in Northern Hawke's Bay it was just 73 per cent of average across Northern Hawke's Bay, which had not been as seriously affected by drought.

All parts of the Napier area to Southern Hawke's Bay had had below-average rainfall each month for seven months in a row, and were close to adding another month until the rain started late last week.

Kozyniak said up to 200mm of rain had fallen in the western ranges and 25mm-40mm on the Ruataniwha and Heretaunga Plains so rainfall totals were looking a lot healthier.

While July-to-June rainfall was still only about 70 per cent of normal annual rainfall, soil moisture had recovered well and in most places river flows were "back to normal".

"We'll know later on whether groundwater levels have come back to normal levels for the time of year," she said. "Winter recharge of our aquifers is important to set us up for spring and summer.

"We're getting a series of lows tracking across northern New Zealand which is keeping an easterly flow over Hawke's Bay and we can expect modest amounts of rain later this week."

Rural Advisory Group co-chairman Lochie MacGillivray said the recent rain was good for farmers across the region.

"As the weather has been both consistent and mild it will generate higher than average pasture growth," he said. "The consequence of this will be a boost in helping our farmers' ability to navigate through this winter.

"While this rain has been marvellous, for many it has come too late in the season and the impacts of the drought will remain for some time. Many farms will be still facing a significant feed deficit even with this higher than normal pasture growth."

The Rural Advisory Group continues raising funds to support the transportation of feed to farmers, and is operating a Givealittle appeal.

Meanwhile, weatherwatch.co.nz is reminding everyone that the Winter Solstice, last Sunday morning, encompassed the "bright and dark sides" of the shortest day of the year.

Winter Solstice, which was at 9.43am on Sunday, is when the earth begins its gradual roll back towards summer. But just like the longest day in summer (shortly before Christmas Day), there is a delay with the temperatures.

"The hottest weather comes weeks later in late January and February. The shortest day behaves the same way, we wait until July and August for our coldest weather to kick in," a spokesperson said.

"But, psychologically, many people prefer to focus on the positives - such as the days becoming longer again despite the cold."

The solstice is a precise moment in time. So this week, the days start to very slowly get longer but only by a few seconds or minutes to begin with.

"Most farmers and early risers tend to properly notice the longer days/extra sunlight again by the last week of July and first week of August.

Many people in the north of New Zealand say early August can feel more like spring but it was only 2011 that snow flurries fell in Auckland city and the hills of Northland."

BRIGHT SIDE

Days gradually start to get longer again from July.

The solar winter (the three months of the year with least available sunlight) was halfway done last Sunday.

You can tell yourself we're on the slide to summer (even if only in your head at this early stage).

DARK SIDE

Usually gets wetter and colder for the next two months ahead.

Limited sunlight before and after school/work.

Increased risk of wind chill affecting livestock.

Higher risks of depression and anxiety due to SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder).