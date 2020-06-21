

An investigation into a fire that destroyed a wool shed in Maraekakaho last Friday could not determine the cause of the blaze.

Area Commander Ken Cooper said there was nothing suspicious or untoward about the fire.

The fire broke out in a wool shed on SH50 which was used as storage. Fire crews attended shortly after 2am and the fire was already well involved.



The blaze completely razed the 250-square metre building which was put out by five fire trucks and two tankers.

No one was injured and no animals were harmed in the fire.