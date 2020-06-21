

Expect rain every day until Friday - and some areas of Hawke's Bay will get up to 90 millimetres this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said in the 48 hours until midday, Te Haroto had the most rainfall in the Bay, getting 90mm.



"Closer to the coast, there was 42mm at Mahia, Napier Airport had 18mm and there was 14.6mm at Hastings.

"The areas closest to the hills have had a more significant rainfall than those close to the coast."

The rainfall is set to continue across the region right throughout the coming week.

"There is set to be an easterly flow across the North Island throughout this week, so there will be rain in Hawke's Bay every day until at least Friday," James said.

"It will be welcome news for farmers in the region, but other residents may be a little sick of the rain by then."

Federated Farmers Hawke's Bay president Jim Galloway said farmers across Hawke's Bay will be happy with the recent and expected rainfall.

"The rain has certainly been welcome news. We've tipped out 14mm from over the weekend, but we had some really good, steady rain on Sunday. With that steady rainfall, it'll be soaking In beautifully.

"We have a long way to go to recharge the ground water and soil moisture to anywhere near normal, but the recent rainfall and expected rain will help immensely."

James said the low-pressure system that brought the rain is moving slowly off the Northland coast, driving an easterly flow across the North Island.

"There are heavy rain warnings in place in parts of Gisborne and the Coromandel, but Hawke's Bay is not in for heavy rain."

Daytime temperatures in the coming days will sit around the mid-teens, with highs of 17C expected in Hastings and Napier on Monday.

"Day time temperatures are pretty average for this time of year," James said.

"Most of this week, Napier and Hastings will stay in double digits overnight, apart from a slightly cooler night on Tuesday into Wednesday."

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to see highs of 15C and 16C in Hastings and Napier respectively, with overnight lows as little as 7C.