Sport got back up and running in Hawke's Bay over the weekend, with the opening day of the Premier rugby season.

Fans were back on the sidelines at Whitmore Park as Napier Technical took on Napier Old Boys Marist, while spectators looked on as Napier Boys High School beat Havelock North 7-2 on Saturday.

The rugby finished 17-12, in favour of Napier Technical.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the action.

Michael Buckley scoring the first try of the match at Whitmore Park, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Scott Mogford celebrating Napier Technical's first try of the match. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Old Boys Marist player Josh McIntyre playing against Napier Technical on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Technical player Slade Laing driving the scrum at Whitmore Park on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sam Bird, of Havelock North, and Max Taylor, of Napier Boys High School, battling for the ball on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor