

With just on two weeks to go until the second attempt to start the F1 season, drivers are receiving all sorts of advice as to what they can expect in an action-packed, revised calendar.

The first race will be at the Red Bull Ring on 3-5 July for the official Austrian GP. A week later the drivers will return to the same circuit and race the Styrian GP, so named after the Styrian region where the circuit is situated.

Nobody will be envying F1 management's task of trying to put together a 15 to 18-race calendar in the light of the way the Covid-19 pandemic has turned normality on its head.

It is an enormous administrative task in re-arranging the calendar as scheduled races continue to drop out, including last week the Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese GP's, joining the events already cancelled, starting with Australia, followed by Monaco, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada and France, whilst the Chinese, Bahrain and Vietnamese events are listed as being postponed.

In announcing the decision to cancel the Singapore GP, which has been on the calendar since 2008, and is considered by most F1 personnel as a unique and exciting nighttime race, the deputy chairman of the event, Colin Syn, has explained the dilemma faced by the organisers.

"The last few months have been extremely challenging on all fronts," he said.

"And we have now made this difficult decision which F1 and our stakeholders accept we had to take. Ultimately, the health and safety of our contractors and their workers, spectators, F1 crew, staff and volunteer marshals is our number one priority, and we thank everyone for their patience and unwavering support thus far."

Valtteri Bottas won't just hand over his Mercedes drive. Photo Don Kennedy

Syn could be speaking for all of the event organisers on the original calendar, who have been forced to make decisions they would rather not have had to take.

Of course, it also means other circuit promoters not on that original calendar, are able to seize an opportunity to suggest their venues be added to the list that F1 can consider.

One of those circuits is Mugello, which is a circuit situated in Tuscany, owned by Ferrari, just out of Florence. It seems incongruous that a circuit relatively close to the Lombardy province where nearly half of Italy's 34,000 deaths from coronavirus have occurred, might be considered safe for racing a week after the Italian GP at Monza, which is scheduled for 6 September. Monza itself is just out of Milan, which is in Lombardy, but it seems in desperate times, sometimes desperate decisions are being made.

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber, who has experience of the circuit, having tested there when he was part of the Jaguar F1 team in 2003, and also with Red Bull in 2012, has warned that drivers "necks are going to 'snap' in half."

Even if Webber is half joking, why would F1 go to a circuit it has never raced on before?

The answer is probably because they are running out of options if they want to have a season that counts as a championship, for which a minimum of 8 races is required.

"What I do know is it will probably be 40 degrees," Webber said. "Not one drivers head is going to stay on around the track. If they race in Mugello their necks are going to 'snap' with those cars round the track-its so, so quick. "

"I think it will be brilliant. I tested there and its very, very, very quick. So good-bring it on," he mischievously added.

Webber also believes that with drivers having sat out from racing since November 2019, it will be important to get into a run of form from the get-go.

"They're like caged lions at the moment, they're ready to go. Its going to go from rustiness to being super-sharp and then to be tired or tired-ish mentally because you're going to have to come out of the gates well in terms of your confidence in the car, tyres, aero.

"They're all in the same boat, that's the great thing about it-no one's coming back from injury or mid-season or whatever."

Given no further testing of the new cars is allowed, despite the unexpected late start to the season, some drivers have been testing two-year old cars as permitted by the rules, including Mercedes drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, at Silverstone.

Bottas tested in the dry on the first day and when Hamilton took over on day two, he struck a wet track, but wasn't fazed.

"When you leave the garage for the first time, you get this buzz, and it doesn't matter how many years you do it, it always feels like new and fresh," he explained.

Hamilton had thought that the long lay-off might mean drivers would be as "rusty as hell" but that turned out not to be the case,

"I didn't feel like I've ever left the water, so that's a positive," Hamilton stated. "I think every time you have a big break-I think it's been 103 days or something-you always wonder whether you can still drive. So it's a good feeling to know of course I can, I'm ready, I feel fit."

Bottas believes that with a shortened season, it will be essential to avoid any mistakes.

"Minimising every mistake and maximising every single race weekend is going to be key, because every mistake is going to cost more than in a normal championship with more than 20 races," Bottas surmised.

"Its an interesting season ahead…there's a bit of an unknown after the first eight races, how the calendar is going to be so we just need to take that week by week, month by month and we'll see."

Bottas said that not having driven for several months meant "you think 'do I know how to drive fast' but I've been driving since I was a kid so it comes so naturally and I felt like I did in Barcelona testing so it was very nice."

What is also nice for Bottas, is Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff, apparently telling him that Sebastian Vettel is not on the team's short list for 2021. Bottas has been on one-year extensions for the last two seasons, so even without racing this year, he must have doubts about retaining the second-best drive in F1. Although Vettel may not be on Mercedes's list, George Russell, currently on loan to Williams, definitely is.

The Barcelona testing was inconclusive, but there is little doubt that Mercedes with six consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships, will be the team to beat in 2020.

Ferrari will no doubt give Charles Leclerc and Vettel a chance to win their first the team's title since 2007, but the biggest challenge to Mercedes may come from Red Bull.

Max Verstappen won the Austrian GP in 2018 and repeated that success last year, so starting the season with two races at the circuit owned by Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, will give the team some home advantage. But being a closed event means Verstappen won't have 70,000 plus fans dressed in orange, to support him, like last year.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko says "we expect a duel between us and Mercedes."

"In our opinion, Ferrari is not at the top level to be among the front runner"' which may sound arrogant, given Ferrari was second in last year's championship.

Verstappen has said he doesn't think there is much point in testing old cars.

"Of course, you have an old car, the tyres are not the same. I have decided not to do that," he told Sky Sports. "I think three or four laps in Spielberg and we are back. We still have a lot of time there."

Verstappen acknowledges that having no fans there will be different.

"What happened in the race last year was unbelievable. This is extremely motivating. A race without fans will be the first time for everyone."

Verstappen, who will be 23 in September, would become F1's youngest world champion if he can win the title this year. Vettel was 23 years, 134 days old, when he won his first title in 2010.

"Of course, I want to win every year, that hasn't worked out yet. I learned a lot last year, we worked together even better in pre-season testing in Barcelona. We are definitely extremely motivated," Verstappen said.

Another driver not lacking in motivation, is Verstappen's former teammate, Daniel Ricciardo. Having made the surprising move from Red Bull to Renault at the end of 2018, his first of two contracted years at Renault, didn't go according to plan. He finished 9th in the drivers'championship, with 4th at Monza his best result. Without even racing so far this year, when Carlos Sainz announce he was Ferrari-bound in 2021, a drive Ricciardo admits he had his eye on, Ricciardo was announced as Sainz's replacement at McLaren for 2021.

Ricciardo says the extended absence from racing has put "more fuel in the fire" in terms of his desire to return to racing.

"It's certainly fuelled my desire more," he said. "I've missed racing more than ever, missed competing, missed the limelight, all the stuff that goes with it. I've missed it all."

So have the fans, who will have to settle for watching on TV, when F1 makes a cautious return.