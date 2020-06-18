Looking for activities in Hawke's Bay this weekend? How about trying these eight great options:

1 Stretch - new and newer songs

Returning for their first show since a triumphant set supporting Elton John, Stretch reunites with cellist Paula Sugden. Currently preparing for the recording of a new album, this will be the only performance ahead of that release later this year.

Arts Inc Heretaunga, 106 Russell St South, Hastings: Saturday, 8pm-9pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/stretch-new-and-newer-songs/hastings

2 Jack-Knife Beat Rocks the Urban Winery

This new up-and-coming band, specialises in blues rock and pulls their inspiration from wonders like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix.

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Saturday, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/jack-knife-beat-rocks-the-urban-winery/napier

3 Waka kōrero Māori Exhibition

The Waka Kōrero Māori exhibition encourages learning the Māori alphabet by pronouncing the names of the kaharehe animal treasures on display. Bring your whāonau to MTG – it's free!

MTG, 1 Tennyson St, Napier: Fri & Sat, 9.30am.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/whats-on/events/the-whats-on-guide/attend/waka-k-rero-m-ori-exhibition

4 The Redwoods

Nestled underneath Te Mata Peak on the outskirts of Havelock North, a large grove of 223 California redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) stand more than 40 metres high. Drop the car off at the Main Gates Car Park at the base of Te Mata Peak and take your pick of paths to follow. Hop on the Big Redwoods Track for the shortest and most direct option to the Redwoods.

Te Mata Peak, Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North: Today and tomorrow.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/see-and-do/great-outdoors/walking-and-hiking/short-walks/the-redwoods/

5 Go chasing waterfalls

What's not to love about these majestic, natural wonders? Hawke's Bay is home to a collection of waterfalls that are worth seeing for yourself. Grab your walking shoes, picnic, bottle and your bathing suit, and hit the road.

Hawke's Bay: Today.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/see-and-do/great-outdoors/the-great-outdoors-guide/go-chasing-waterfalls/

6 CHB Settlers Museum

As you enter the museum, your eyes are drawn to Waipawa's main street depicted in the large mural on the wall, portraying the High Street businesses around the turn of the 19th century. Wander through an early settler's cottage with the dining room set for dinner, kitchen where butter was just made, bedroom, nursery and washhouse.

23 High St, Waipawa, Central Hawke's Bay: Today. Open 10am-4pm.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/visit/us/chb-settlers-museum

7 Rainy day activities in Hawke's Bay

When rain spoils your outdoor plans for the family, there's no need to despair – Hawke's Bay has plenty of inside activities to keep you and the kids entertained. Click on the place names and check out times and days available.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/see-and-do/attractions/all-attractions/hawkes-bay-rainy-day-activities/

8 Kelvin Cruickshank Live

By popular demand, NZ medium Kelvin Cruickshank is coming to Hastings. Passing on messages from people who have died and are in spirit is what Kelvin was put on earth to do.

Hawke's Bay Racecourse, 300 Prospect Rd, Hastings: Sunday, 7pm–9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/kelvin-cruickshank-live/hastings