Last year Deborah Burnside went through treatment for lung cancer and found she could no longer support breast cancer breakfasts as she had done for many years, by going to events or creating her own.

She was already operating a community 'shed' out the front of her property, where donations of excess food including home grown seasonal fruit and vegetables, plus preserving jars and books are free to anyone in need.

"So my mind wandered off in a different direction as my own surgery meant I couldn't wear a normal bra at all — so what to do with them? And, well, refuge seemed like a good idea for those underwear items I had that were still in very good condition but that I could no longer wear. It all went from there really."

Debz Shed Women's Refuge underwear drive was born. Deborah set up a collection tub on the front porch and the donations started rolling in. And although she hasn't done a count, Deborah says Julie from the refuge made several pick ups, and that was just from friends and the @Debz Shed community.

"It's nothing fancy, just something I thought to do with what I had at a time I couldn't go out and I wondered if others would help out too. And they did."

And it's not just bras which have landed in the tub — Deborah says other personal items including underpants and toothbrushes have also found their way to her front porch. Family Violence Intervention and Prevention Charitable Trust operations manager Megan Thomassen says several times a year women and children come into their safe houses with nothing other than what they are wearing, which may simply be their pyjamas. So she is also asking for underwear and toiletries for children this year.

"Being a victim of domestic violence and making the decision to leave is very distressing. Mostly women come to us when they are in crisis and therefore they don't think about or even have enough time to pack their belongings, let alone an overnight bag."

Megan says this adds to their distress and so being able to offer them a warm and safe home with all the amenities is important, as is being able to offer them new, clean knickers to put on and toiletries to use which makes them feel valued.

"With these stresses removed, the women can concentrate on living their lives violence free."

Deborah usually times the underwear drive to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness month but with lockdown restrictions this year, she has now extended the drive until the end of June.

"As women we often put ourselves last whether it's our health, nice toiletries or new knickers. We make sure the car rego is paid or new school shoes for children before we put ourselves into pretty underwear. How much worse is that if you had to be in a refuge with only what you're standing up in?"

■ To make a donation of undies or toiletries visit 86 Burness Rd, Jervoistown, Meeanee.