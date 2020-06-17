A 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of an 80-year-old woman who was crossing the road at the southern entrance to Napier's Marine Parade.

On October 8, Tangiwai Cotter had been walking her bicycle across the road when the tragedy happened in the northbound lane.

The accident was less than 100 metres inside the 50km/h urban speed zone near the parade's intersection with Ellison St, about 11am on a Tuesday.

The driver, James Jack, stopped immediately, according to a summary in Napier District Court.

Appearing before Judge Geoff Rea on Wednesday, Jack was remanded at large for sentencing in July, pending a possible restorative justice conference with the victim's family.