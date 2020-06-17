

Close to 5000 hay bales were distributed to vulnerable small lifestyle block holders over three weekends.

The Rural Advisory Group and Hawke's Bay Regional Council distributed 4933 hay bales in response to the "critical and prolonged drought" that the region is suffering.

Rural Advisory Group co-chair Lochie MacGillivray said while the feed runs were a success over the three consecutive weekends, small block holders must begin to match stock levels to feed levels.

"These were a real morale boost for our small block farmers who have their own set of challenges," he said.

"We sold out of feed within 48 hours for each run, which certainly shows the level of need out there.

"Last weekend's run at the A & P Showgrounds was the last one for the foreseeable future, so in light of this, we urge small block farmers to make a feed plan, if they haven't already."

MacGillivray said feed will soon run out amid a nationwide feed shortage.

"If you don't have enough feed for the winter, de-stock now. Unfortunately, some difficult decisions may need to be made as we can't guarantee any further supply," he added.

Napier Tech Rugby Club and Smedley Station cadets helped to distribute the bales over the first two weekends, with feed providers including Racehorse Breeders Syndicate, Southcombe Pitt Partnership, Rua Kiwi Gardens and Oropi Contractors.

Philip Parry Contractors, Twist Trucking and Minibales HB transported the feed.

"Minibales HB's Steve Treseder was a critical and consistent driving force who made the runs possible," MacGillivray said.

"He hunted for feed suppliers outside of the region, and found trucking companies to collect the feed."

The deliveries were made up conventional hay bales, conventional mini bales, Lucerne mini bales, Paspalum conventional bales and Paspalum conventional mini bales.

East Coast Young Farmers, Regional Council catchment staff, Civil Defence staff, regional councillor Will Foley and Rural Advisory Group leaders also helped with the loading of bales, while Stortford Lodge sale yards and the A & P Society provided the land to store and distribute the bales.

Commercial farmers can apply for the Hawke's Bay Drought Relief Fund to help with the transport costs of feed via HBRC's drought crisis hub.