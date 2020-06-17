Horizons Regional Council has opened applications for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary.

The Don Linklater Memorial Bursary was established to honour the contribution made to the region by the former Horizons chairman (1989-2000).

The bursary, valued at $3000 a year for up to three years, aims to support students studying in areas relevant to Horizons Regional Council's work.

Students can be studying either internally or extramurally, however must be studying subjects such as resource management, environmental planning and environmental engineering and modelling with particular emphasis on river and drainage basin dynamics.

Advertisement

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell says the bursary is a great way of supporting students while contributing to the environmental work Horizons does.

"These students are the future of environmental management in our region and supporting them in their study contributes to investing in the future management of our natural resources," says Keedwell.

Last year's bursary winners were Rebecca Hillyard and Katherine Martin.

Applications typically open in March each year, however, the recent Covid-19 pandemic pushed it out to June.

Eligible applicants must be New Zealand citizens or residents and plan full-time university study this year. They must also be from the Horizons region but can study outside of the region.

Anyone interested in applying for the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary can download an application form from www.horizons.govt.nz, Horizons Regional Council's office in Palmerston North or by calling free phone 0508 800 800.

Applications must be received no later than 8am July 10.

A panel of Horizons councillors and staff will select the bursary recipient. Short-listed applicants will then meet with the selection panel.