The New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association, in conjunction with sponsors Tux, holds a series of yarding challenges throughout New Zealand every year from June, culminating in a grand final in January.

Due to many reasons, mainly Covid-19, the Ohingaiti challenge was cancelled but thanks to Dannevirke farmer and dog trialist Bernard Arends, it has been rescheduled for July 2, 3 and 4 with the final on July 5 at his property Te Oranga Farm, Graham Rd, Dannevirke.

Both the drought and Covid-19 forced the cancellation of a lot of dog trials this year and Arends knew dog trial enthusiasts were keen for a get-together and catch-up.

After a discussion with New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association president Pat Coogan it was decided to hold the Ohingaiti trial at Dannevirke with Arends as the convener.

Entries from all over the North Island, including from Northland, Poverty Bay and Taranaki, have poured into the secretary and around 250 dogs are expected to compete over the first three days with the top 15 dogs coming back for the final on Sunday.

Among those competing will be the three senior cadets from ADB Williams Trusts Pukemiro Station near Dannevirke. They have been having extra tuition to prepare themselves and their dogs for the competition.

The three junior cadets will also be involved throughout the trial helping with the sheep work.

Another Dannevirke local, Bo Milner, was set down to judge at Ohingaiti so will now be the judge at the Graham Rd venue.

Milner and his dog Snow were the 2018 winners of the grand final which was held in Taumarunui.

At each of the eight venues throughout New Zealand the first and second placegetters go to the grand final.

It is a great spectator sport and the public are more than welcome. It is free of charge.

Graham Rd is around 9km south of Dannevirke on State Highway 2 and it will be signed posted to the right at Oringi.