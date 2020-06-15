A fleeing driver struck at least one vehicle before narrowly missing another near Whakatu, Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay Today understands a police pursuit was called off after it became too dangerous. The fleeing motorist is believed to have struck one vehicle and narrowly missed several others.

A Napier man and his wife were travelling into Whakatu, 8km northeast of Hastings when they spotted a police vehicle with flashing lights about 10.45am.

Shortly after a speeding grey sedan "came straight for us driving the wrong way round the roundabout" and narrowly missed his vehicle.

The man said police had established checkpoints in the area.

The driver headed out of Pakowhai Rd, onto Brookfields Rd.

