A cyclist has been "knocked off their bike" after colliding with debris thought to have fallen from a vehicle in Hastings on Monday morning.

The accident occurred on Pakowhai Rd at 8.51am, between the cross streets of Elwood and Ruahapia Rd, and St John's ambulance were the first responders.

A St John spokeswoman said the person sustained minor injuries and they were currently being treated at the scene by a rapid response unit.