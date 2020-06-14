

"I'm bored!" How many times have parents heard that and wished they'd had something at their fingertips to answer the cry?

Luckily Boredom Busters in Taradale has the answer, coming to the rescue with a store full to the brim of bits and pieces for the craftiest, or just bored, among us.

With no age barrier to boredom, the store caters for 3-year-olds to the over-90s, says owner Carol Hackshaw, who started the business around 12 years ago.

"We started doing markets and fairs but it kind of grew like topsy, and got to be too big to move everything."

Just over four years ago, Boredom Busters found a home in the Taradale shopping centre, moving again a year ago to behind Breakers.

"Best access is from the Lee Road carpark. Look out for our amazing mural."

Carol Hackshaw runs Boredom Busters pretty much fulltime and has almost something for everyone who loves plaster art, including 3D picture kits, paints, brushes, glitter and glue.

"I also do plaster and concrete pots and crosses. Di from Calico Crafts comes in periodically to help out, and supplies the soy wax candles and all you need to make the candles, soap-making supplies, and all you need to make bath bombs. Steph from Love Mosaics does all the mosaic kits using either glass tiles and shapes or buttons."

Hackshaw says most of the stock is made by themselves.

"When we need to purchase anything we try to source from New Zealand stockists first. I make characters out of plaster for people to paint, having more than 200 large ones to choose from."

Customers do not need to break the bank, with prices for characters ranging from $1 to $15. These all have a hanging loop embedded in the back so can be hung up for display once finished. Many are suitable for decoupage, or used as a base for other artistic additions. The smaller characters — there are about 500 to choose from — range from 30-60 cents each.

"These ones do not have a hanging loop and can be used to create pictures, decorate things, or made into fridge magnets, which we also stock."

Boredom Busters also makes room for everything needed to make sand art in a bottle, with bags of coloured sand for other craft projects available. There is also a small range of decorative rubber stamps for sale.

"We are all about making and doing things and our target audience is basically everyone. Some of our products are more suited to older children or adults, but younger children can often do well with adult supervision. Even those with disabilities can often find something within their capabilities. We are happy to advise options to suit."

Hackshaw says they are also happy to give advice on any projects people are having problems with, even if they don't buy anything from the store.

"If we can't help we may be able to point you in the right direction to someone who can."

Hackshaw says they managed only a few online sales during lockdown but she did use the time to update the website so people could get a better idea of what they make.

With school holidays looming, this is a good idea to check out activities planned to keep the children busy, with a full programme organised to suit all ages.

"School holidays are usually a busy time for us. Not all activities are about painting — we will have a macrame wall hanging class, the sand art lady will be here one day and you can even make a mosaic clock."

Most holiday programme activities occupy about an hour and are reasonably priced, she says.

"Some have age restrictions as being unsuitable for younger children but, if accompanied by an adult, we are happy to accept them. Most of our sessions require booking, but some are what we call 'come and do', so people can just come and do the activity in their own time."

■ For more information, visit www.boredombusters.nz. Programmes are available from the shop.