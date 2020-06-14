Hastings City Art Gallery has reopened with its first post-Covid exhibition, titled Local Lockdown. The exhibition features work from 16 local artists which explores their own lockdown experiences and the effects it had on society as a whole. The work was produced during the four-week lockdown and artists used either stockpiled supplies or adapted their practice to use what they had on hand. The exhibition will run until July 19. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper checks it out.
