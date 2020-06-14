Hastings City Art Gallery has reopened with its first post-Covid exhibition, titled Local Lockdown. The exhibition features work from 16 local artists which explores their own lockdown experiences and the effects it had on society as a whole. The work was produced during the four-week lockdown and artists used either stockpiled supplies or adapted their practice to use what they had on hand. The exhibition will run until July 19. Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper checks it out.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer went to check out the new exhibition on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper
Hawke's Bay Today photographer went to check out the new exhibition on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper
The exhibition is the first event to be held at a Hastings District Council facility post Covid-19. Photo / Ian Cooper
The exhibition is the first event to be held at a Hastings District Council facility post Covid-19. Photo / Ian Cooper
Liz Crean from Kenya and Jaime Warner from Sydney visited the exhibition on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper
Liz Crean from Kenya and Jaime Warner from Sydney visited the exhibition on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper
The exhibition features work spanning various mediums from 16 local artists. Photo / Ian Cooper
The exhibition features work spanning various mediums from 16 local artists. Photo / Ian Cooper
Peter and Sharon Crean live in Kenya but checked out the exhibition after their lockdown in New Zealand. Photo / Ian Cooper
Peter and Sharon Crean live in Kenya but checked out the exhibition after their lockdown in New Zealand. Photo / Ian Cooper