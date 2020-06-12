

Virtual and phone consultations with GPs became normal during the Covid-19 lockdown and are here to stay.

During the pandemic GPs adapted to diagnosing and prescribing by phone or video call and leaving in-person examinations to those who needed to be seen.

Now at level 1, some practices are looking at continuing virtual consultations as part of their patient services.

Hastings Health Centre GP and Health Hawke's Bay medical director Dr Louise Haywood said: "Things won't necessarily go back to the way they were.

"General practices had to change the way they worked almost overnight and in the process of redefining services many made improvements to the service they could provide," she said.

Tamatea Medical Centre and Totara Health are two practices that will be continuing virtual consultations alongside face-to-face consultations.

Tamatea Medical Centre GP David Rodgers said the new way of working had brought great efficiencies.

"Previously it was taking people longer to get an appointment with their doctor in Hawke's Bay - we were essentially facing an access crisis. Due to Covid-19 we had to dramatically change the way we worked.

"Now after weeks of treating patients via phone or video call, we've realised virtual consultations are a useful tool as it allows a patient to connect with their doctor a lot quicker," he said.

Totara Health had introduced a phone triage system before Covid-19 through the Health Care Home model but this moved to full virtual consultation during lockdown.

"We realised just how much you can do over the phone, and it's great when you can provide patients with a same day service," Dr Sandra Jessop said.

General manager Shane Gorst said virtual consultations will allow doctors to see more patients resulting in shorter wait times this winter.

"It also means a mother with young children doesn't need to bring the whole family in to receive the care they need, saving them time and transport costs," he said.

Those who need or want to be seen in-person will still be asked to come in.

"We welcome our patients back to our Nelson St and Flaxmere clinics, but they should continue to call ahead as our doctors might be able to save them a trip," Gorst said.

Haywood said making appointments before coming in is important.

"Your doctor will decide if they want to see you in the clinic or whether the issue can be handled via a phone or video consultation," she said.