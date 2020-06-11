Police have named the motorist who died in a crash on Matahorua Rd in Tutira on Monday.

He was 21-year-old Ranginui Paki-Cnossen from Tangoio.

Paki-Cnossen died when the car he was driving and a ute crashed on a narrow rural road between Napier and Wairoa.

The driver of the second vehicle, understood to be a resident of the Tutira area, was not seriously injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution, said police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick.

Advertisement

Broderick said one of the vehicles had veered across the road resulting in a head-on collision.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.