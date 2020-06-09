Otawhao-Takapau Women's Institute members kept busy during Covid-19 lockdown by knitting slippers for 5 and 6-year-old pupils at some CHB schools.

So far, 87 pairs of the hand-crafted slippers have been donated, with more to come as members are still knitting.

The knitters have also made baby bonnets, bootees, helmets, cardigans and jerseys which have been given to local midwives to distribute to families.

Waipawa-Tikokino and Wakarara Women's Institute members are also putting their knitting skills to use as winter has finally set in and families are looking to keep warm.

