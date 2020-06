One person has died following a crash at Tutira, north of Napier.

The collision, involving a car and a truck, occurred on Matahorua Road about 4.05pm.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

It was at least the second crash on the Napier-Waroa road in a little over 12 hours.

Advertisement

Three people with minor injuries were taken by ambulance to Wairoa Hospital after a vehicle rolled near Halburton Rd, Kotemaori, soon after 3am.