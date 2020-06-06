

A cyclist received a "knock to the head" after colliding with a car in Napier on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a report of a car colliding with a cyclist on Taradale Rd, in the Napier suburb of Marewa, at about 4.39pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the accident occurred near the Gull Service Station.

The female cyclist was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital and is described to have had "a knock to the head and grazes" as a result of the accident.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they provided scene protection at the "minor car accident".