

The Red Cross is set to send 450 care package to Hawke's Bay residents.

The New Zealand Red Cross Care Parcels, which were first distributed during World War II, will be given to those in need after Covid-19.

The organisation will deliver about 3700 parcels nationwide to Meals on Wheels recipients and former refugee families. The 450 parcels for Hawke's Bay will be delivered in early June.

Each parcel will contain essential goods, including food, hygiene items, blankets and wellbeing resources.

But Red Cross general manager humanitarian development Shaun Greaves said the parcels are about more than providing essential goods.

"They are about spreading kindness and hope," he said. "We know that Kiwis are doing it hard right now and this is just one of the ways we are helping people in need.

"For the past few weeks, we've been calling people who are staying at home, providing welfare support and psychological first aid.

"We've heard through these calls just how important it is for people to know that there is someone who is thinking about them."

The parcels are made up from donations from AMI, Air New Zealand, Bunnings, Countdown, Dettol and Glen 20.

"There are many great stories of how Red Cross Parcels gave prisoners of war hope during World War II and, in some cases, saved a life by providing vital sustenance and the hope to keep on living," Greaves said.

"Our goal is that this revival of Red Cross Parcels will once again be a symbol of hope for people in need during Covid-19."

Alongside the parcels, New Zealand Red Cross continues to deliver Meals on Wheels, support former refugees and assist the community alongside Civil Defence groups and the Ministry of Health.