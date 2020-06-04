1 Arataki Honey

Discover all about honey and meet the bees that make it a fun and informative visit. Visitors learn about the world of the honeybee, how they live, their role in the food chain and the wonderful products they produce.

Visitor centre, 66 Arataki Road, Havelock North: Today and Tomorrow, 9am-5pm. Free entry.

Information: https://www.aratakihoney.co.nz/pages/visitor-centre

2 Home Composting for Beginners

Advertisement

A Sustainable Backyards bite-sized workshop. Two hours of inspiration to get your garden growing. Although this workshop is free thanks to sponsorship from Hastings District Council, please register via Eventfinda to secure your place, but only if you are definitely going to attend. Numbers are limited, no door sales.

Environment Centre Hawke's Bay, 1004 Karamu Road North, Mayfair, Hastings: Tomorrow, 1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/home-composting-for-beginners/hastings

3 Bay Ford Cyclocross Hawkes Bay Series 2020 Race #1

Cyclocross (CX) takes elements from both road and mountain bike racing and presents as a spectator friendly, short, fast race that all ages and skill levels can enjoy.



The Riverside Tutaekuri River Guppy Road, Napier: Tomorrow, 10am – 12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/bay-ford-cyclocross-hawkes-bay-series-2020-race-1/hawkes-bay-gisborne

4 Truffle Hunt

You can take part in an exciting and unusual event in Hawkes Bay. An outing in the country searching for the elusive truffle. These exclusive hunts are a must-do for foodies. Numbers are strictly limited so book now to truly experience one of the world's most exclusive food journeys.

Sacremonte Truffle, Omarunui Road, Napier: Today & Tomorrow, 9am-11am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/truffle-hunt/napier

5 Flaxmere Parkrun

Advertisement

Fun, free, forever, 5km timed run/walks around the beautiful Flaxmere Park. Starts every Saturday, every week, every month, every year from outside the playground in Flaxmere Park.

Flaxmere Park, Henderson Road, Flaxmere, Hastings: Today, 7.45am-9am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/flaxmere-parkrun/hastings

6 A Night of Originals! Feat, Mirrored Walls and Joe Cole

Join us for a night of original music and support Hawkes Bay song writers!

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian Street, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-10pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/a-night-of-originals-feat-mirrored-walls-and-joe-cole/napier

7Touch - Not! - Claire Sadler

An exhibition of stone and wood sculpture by Claire Sadler. Starting with boulders, logs and reclaimed timbers, Claire aims to draw out the natural characteristics of the raw material, thus informing and enhancing the exploration of her instinctive forms.

Hastings Community Arts Centre, 106 Russell St South, Hastings: Today, 10am.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/whats-on/events/the-whats-on-guide/attend/touch-not-claire-sadler

8 Visit Cornwall Park

Spread over eight hectares, Cornwall Park in central Hastings is the district's oldest and most established park, formal rose garden, the John Holt Memorial Display House, historic trees, the King George V Coronation Monument, the Osmanthus Chinese gardens, picnic areas with tables, and premier playground.

Entrances to the park are off Tomoana Rd, Cornwall Rd and Roberts St Hastings: Today & Tomorrow

Information: https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/reserves/cornwall-park/