The Hawke's Bay Wine Auction will return to its home at Toitoi in Hastings.

The event is the oldest wine auction in New Zealand and runs annually to raise money for Cranford Hospice.

Auction general manager Elisha Milmine said Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre was "the home of the Wine Auction" and she was excited to hold the event there again.

Toitoi corporate services manager Coltan Wright said they were thrilled to host the "iconic Hawke's Bay event" once again.

Advertisement

"Toitoi has a long history of association with the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction ... we are really excited particularly given our kaupapa and our sense of place within our community, being able to help and benefit the wider community through events," Wright said.

The event booking had been in place prior to Covid-19, but will be one of the first community events this year, Wright said.

"We are really so excited after a small period of time open to be able to start hosting events.

"An event like this, you would struggle to find anyone in Hawke's Bay whose family has not been supported at some point through palliative care from Cranford," Wright said.

This year local artist Anna Jepson will be the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction feature artist.

Local artist Anna Jepson is this year's 2020 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction feature artist. Photo / Supplied

"I am delighted to be selected '.. and am enjoying creating a painting that is fitting and reflective of this special event and our beautiful region," Jepson said.

"It is an honour, being able to give back and create a piece of artwork with proceeds to Cranford, most of us have been touched by their support when faced with the loss of a loved one."

Event ambassador broadcaster Mike McRoberts will be there, as well as many of the region's winemakers.

Advertisement

The art piece Jepson has been working on will be revealed to the sponsor partnership group at Bostock Wines Stables on July 1 and will then be displayed at Tennyson Gallery for the general public to view until the Wine Auction.

The auction will be held in September, with the exact date to be confirmed. Tickets go on sale July 1.