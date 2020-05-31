The Hawke's Bay Rural Advisory Group, supported by Hawke's Bay Regional Council, held a one-off feed run over the weekend for struggling small block farmers with locals offering a helping hand.

Napier Tech Sports Club headed along to offer a helping hand in delivering some of the bales to struggling farmers.

Farmers are paying for the discounted feed while the transportation costs will be funded by the Hawke's Bay Drought Relief Fund.

The process operates on a high trust model and people were asked to be honest about feed requirements. There was a limit of 15 bales per person to keep it fair.

This was the first use from the Hawke's Bay Drought Relief Fund which now sits at $1 million.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper headed along to see the hard work being done.

Napier Tech coach Regan O'Brien gets his hands dirty. Photo / Ian Coope

Kate Boersen from HB Civil Defence does the required checks to help the day run smoothly. Photo / Ian Cooper

Bales came in all shapes and sizes for farmers and they weren't too short on helping hands also. Photo / Ian Cooper