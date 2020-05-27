

Four out of six Hawke's Bay nurses newly able to prescribe medications are from one practice - Hauora Heretaunga at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in Camberley, Hastings.

The qualification for the four nurses Sonia Pedersen, Davina Te Ngahue, Roger Parr and MaryAnne DeLaHaye means they are able to prescribe medications for a defined range of conditions including asthma, anxiety, heart failure, gout, and common skin issues and infections, from a specified list of medicines.

Helping patients, sharing the practice workload and career development were among the reasons the nurses gave for studying to be able to prescribe medications.

"As well as helping improve our patients access to health care, I want to continue expanding my knowledge in nursing. I am working towards my career goal of becoming a nurse practitioner. This is very much a step towards that," said Te Ngahue.

Pedersen, Hauora nurse lead, said being seen by a prescribing nurse worked well for patients.

"It means for simpler things, for example scabies or a urinary tract infection, we are able to assess and provide full treatment including medication," she said.

"The access for treatment is more accessible and less time is wasted allowing better health outcomes. It also means doctors are freed up to see patients with more complex issues."

The diploma included a very strong practical component, working under a prescribing supervisor.

"As nurses, we want to help people. This is just another way in which we can achieve that."

Hawke's Bay District Health Board acting chief nurse and midwifery officer Karyn Bousfield said she was thrilled to see nurses at Hauora Heretaunga leading the way in improving access to care for the community, by becoming Registered Nurse Prescribers.

"It's a remarkable achievement for both Hauora Heretaunga and their nursing team, it's a big commitment to both themselves and their patients," Bousfield said.

Practice manager Julia Ebbett said the whole practice team was proud to have had so many graduate with an EIT diploma in Health Science Registered Nurse prescribing.

"It is a testament to the graduates that they have been prepared to take on a heavy study load on top of their already busy work days to increase their skills."

The four nurses were not the only Hauora team members to successfully complete prescribing study last year.

Martin Munyaradzi, a Hawke's Bay District Health Board pharmacist based at Hauora Heretaunga, completed his training through the University of Auckland.

"I thought having a pharmacist prescriber on our team would provide more efficient and effective patient car for our patients, in line with the Ministry of Health's desire for better, sooner and more convenient access to services for patients."