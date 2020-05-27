The Ministry of Social Development is to take over the former central Hastings ANZ bank site for a new "hub" focusing on job opportunities in the Covid-19 crisis.

The establishment of the new operation on the corner of Karamu Rd and Heretaunga St will deliver telephone support and processing with a strong recruitment focus, supporting more New Zealanders into employment, said MSD East Coast region commissioner Annie Aranui.

She said 50 full-time MSD staff will work from the site from July 1, with possible expansion over the next 12-18 months. The jobs are listed on govt jobs, MSD Careers and SEEK web-sites and applications close on Monday.

The new Hastings team will play a critical role in helping Hawke's Bay job-seekers connect to the labour market and support local businesses with their recruitment needs in the wake of the lockdown.

"We're anticipating a significant increase in demand on all our services, particularly job-search and recruitment," Aranui said. "We've made changes to how we provide support to clients and our employers and we're making enhancements to our technology capabilities to make it easier."

That will include more appointments over the phone and being able to provide documents online rather than dropping them off, which, she said, allows more time for everyone to focus on the priority of supporting people to find work.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the news of the Hastings MSD hub couldn't have come at a better time for the region and she is delighted that Hastings has been chosen for the new call centre to be based in the CBD.

"This is a great investment for our city and we are really excited it will bring a significant number of new jobs into our district," she said. "It brings fantastic career opportunities for our people displaced from their jobs. I am excited to see the buzz of having 50 new people working in our city."

Business Hawke's Bay chief executive Carolyn Neville said that in addition to creating the jobs there would be ripple effects into the communities from the job creation, and help people from the region into employment and retraining, as well as support businesses.

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chief executive Chrissie Hape said: "This is a great opportunity for our whānau. Māori and in particular rangatahi will be most affected by the competitive employment market as a result of the Covid-19 downturn."

"As a former public servant, I know what opportunities and learning that can be gained from a career in the public service," she said. "This new service and improved technology will also go a long way to improving the responsiveness and practice of service for whānau."