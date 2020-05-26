It's not slippery, it's not a fall hazard, but this might just be Napier's most dangerous footpath under Covid-19.

The New Zealand Transport Agency seemingly agrees, giving Napier City Council funding as part of its Innovating Streets for People Pilot Fund successfully securing 90 per cent of funding for the temporary footpath widening project.

The footpath is a 170-metre stretch on Clyde Jeffrey Drive near the hockey turfs.

Due to it being narrow and bordered by a hillside and parking shoulder, safe physical distancing is not always possible.

"Most of our streets and parks provide ample space for two people to safely pass one another while maintaining a 1m distance," NCC pandemic recovery manager Richard Munneke said.

"Even with narrow paths, there are usually grass verges so people can move to the side where necessary, but the section of footpath at Park Island doesn't allow that."

The project will temporarily reallocate the existing parking shoulder into walking space.

The new walking space will be separated from traffic with road mounted lane separators and these can be reused around the city once the Covid-19 pandemic has ended.

Pavement decals on the footpath surface and other signage will remind pedestrians of the requirement to keep a safe distance.

"Given that sports events will be significantly downscaled for the time being, parking availability won't be impacted, but it will provide a safe space for pedestrians to occupy," Munneke said.

"Cyclists can simply use the carriageway, which carries few vehicles."

New Zealand Transport Agency urban mobility programme manager Kathryn King said the Innovating street pilot fund has been made available for Covid-19 transport responses.

"This is particularly important right now as we need more space for people to physically distance. The fund can support councils to adapt their streets so more people can safely walk and cycle."

Work on the project will begin immediately.