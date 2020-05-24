The Napier City Council is seeking information about track damage, theft of plants and other desecration of its Botanical Gardens.

A council spokesperson says the incidents took place during the Covid-19 lockdown, and a track had been "dug-up" for mountain biking causing significant damage to a new irrigation system.

Pipes had been ripped up, sprinklers snapped, plant beds ruined, and several plants had been stolen.

People walking through the gardens are being asked to report any suspicious activity or vandalism.