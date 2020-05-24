In a bid to raise funds because of a disrupted season, Dannevirke Sports Club is to seek a reduced club subscription from members.

Club chairman Craig Boyden said under normal circumstances the club's four income streams were sponsorship, subscriptions, running the bar and funding grants from gambling.

Club members paid a $150 subscription for a season and for this the club covered kit, affiliation fees and transport.

In reality the cost for senior players was nearer to $400.

"We have had a handful of subscriptions come in but we need to change direction so we will be appealing for members to pay a club subscription of $25," Boyden said.

With a membership of around 500, the club subscription would provide a level of funding.

Boyden said businesses paid $250 to become sponsors and while they would be approached there would be no pressure on them in view of the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"But we still have to keep the club functioning," Boyden said.

He said Dannevirke Sports Club covered five sporting codes, some at junior and senior level.

From today teams can begin training under strict protocols, Boyden said, but how the season would evolve was not yet known.

"At the end of the day we have a bunch of young people who want to play sport but we don't know how the different the competition will be."

If the rugby competition was to begin and was extended out to a later date than in previous years, this would present challenges for the club.

"If the date was to be pushed out that would clash with calving and lambing and we have eight of our rugby players who are dairy farmers and wouldn't be able to play."

In the meantime, Boyden said the club was chasing as much financial support as it could on a national level.

"The Government has allocated $25 million to sports clubs, allowing $1000 per club. It's all a bit vague. We haven't been told all the details yet but we have been told that each of our sporting codes is entitled to the $1000 grant."

He said the club was mortgage-free and wanted to stay that way, but it would have to put measures in place.

"The club has a very good committee who are all sports-minded people and I would like to think the town will support us as much as possible, especially as junior sport touches a lot of people."