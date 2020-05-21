A proposal to ease the way for hard-hit Napier ratepayers rates in times of crisis is being considered by the Napier City Council as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

It comes in reviews of rates postponement and remission policies prompted, by staff who say current policy was designed for a "very small" and individual scale and numbers of applications in times of such crises could overwhelm its systems, and delay the processes.

Council investment and funding manager Garry Hrustinsky told a council meeting on Thursday the system currently provides for dealing with applications on an individual basis.

The council could quickly be overwhelmed if there were "more than a handful" of applications at the same time.

Advertisement

He said there was need for a "broad-based" system to deal with such a situation and to apply fairness.

In reports he said the Council needs to be proactive, where Significant Extraordinary Circumstances were identified. It will need changes to the policies.

The Council decided to defer decisions for more information, intending the matter could be discussed again as early as next week.