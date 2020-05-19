The property market in Central Hawke's Bay got off to flying start at alert level 3.

Now in alert level 2 Property Brokers Sales Manager Jane Hamilton says she is amazed at the amount of interest in CHB properties on the market.

"I think people have had a lot of time to think while under lockdown. They have thought about lifestyle choices, moving nearer to family and perhaps where they would like to retire," Hamilton said.

"Our community offers so much. A rural lifestyle with city shopping just half an hour's drive away."

Residential lifestyle sales consultant Matt Oliver said he had been intrigued by the number of inquiries and the urgency from clients to "get going".

"People have has time to make decisions and now they want to move on those decisions. The people I have dealt with are positive and ready to move forward."

Hamilton , who has been with Property Brokers for 22 years and in the real estate industry for 24 years, says it is a seller's market at the moment with a shortage of listings.

"With low interest rates it's a great time to have a look and see what's out there."

She says she is uncertain if Covid will see a correction in the housing market prices.

"Quite frankly for Central Hawke's Bay the drought is a bigger problem by far than Covid. I have never seen it this bad before. Our farmers are hurting and therefore so are our business.

"In saying that I have noticed that there are investors coming in buying properties. CHB is a fabulous place to live. We have everything on our doorstep, cycle trails, sporting and recreation facilities and access to some beautiful beaches.

"There's the Tukituki River, the Ruahine Ranges, bush walks and friendly smiling faces.

"We also have a cool council that is focused on the community's needs."

Oliver, who has been with the company for five years, says he loves living in a town with such a close-knit and supportive community. "We have great schools and community spaces," he said.

The both enjoy working in the Property Brokers Waipukurau office which won the National REINZ of the year best office award.

SIDEBAR:

Level 2 Covid-19 rules

Customers must be 2 metres apart.

Auctions: No more than 100 people present

Open homes: No more than 10 people includes the agents. All attending must sign in to the register. There will be hand sanitisers and gloves available.