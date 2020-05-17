

A woman involved in a crash on the Napier-Taupo Rd that has claimed two lives remains in a critical condition on Monday morning.

The woman, in her 50s, was admitted to Hawke's Bay Hospital following the crash on State Highway 5 about 3.15pm on Saturday.

She remains in intensive care at the hospital.

The crash occurred just north of Te Pohue Loop Rd.

Before Saturday's crash, five had died on the road since the start of December, including 21-year-old Aniwaniwa Kenrick from Hastings.

Hawke's Bay Police Inspector Dean Clifford said it was terrible to see not only Saturday's crash occur but also the spate of crashes that have occurred across Hawke's Bay since the country's lockdown has been eased.

He urged caution and vigilance on the roads.