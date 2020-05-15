

A proposal to turn a vacant Hastings pub into an office space has been declined by the council, despite the development's "positive effects".

The pub, at 502 Karamu Rd North, contained a 206sq m bar restaurant known as The Cat Bistro, formerly The Cat & Fiddle Ale House.

May Holdings 2009 Ltd, applied to set up a standalone office, providing planning, surveying, engineering and related consultancy services through Development Nous Limited (DNL).

May Holdings said it would allow the landowner to earn rental income for the property, which has been vacant for some time.

It also said the tenant would have room to expand their number of employees in the future. The environmental effects would be minor.

DNL, based in Queen St East provides planning, surveying, engineering, landscape architecture and valuation services and has grown steadily over the past two decades under various company names.

Its current building was no longer fit for purpose and was hampering growth.

It had looked for a suitable modern new building in Hastings, Havelock North and Napier, either on a single level or with storage at ground level, to allow for ease of moving equipment in and out of vehicles.

The premises had to be close to a CBD and within walking distance of council and other related professional offices, have enough parking for staff, work vehicles and customers.

But the councilthe proposal was contrary to its large format retail precinct on Karamu Rd, and it set an adverse precedent.



May Holdings 2009 Ltd is appealing the decision and an objection hearing is scheduled for May 21.