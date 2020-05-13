Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis is part of a Regional Economic Recovery Taskforce created to collaborate regionally and provide a strong voice to central government.

The taskforce will build on the work already achieved under Accelerate25, Te Pae Tawhiti, and the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group. It consists of iwi, business, local and central government leaders, and economic development agency representatives who would provide a strategic, regional lens, complementing the work being done by individual councils.

Accelerate25 Lead Team member Pahia Turia says the global spread of Covid-19 would have a long-lasting impact, which would continue to develop over the coming months and years.

"At the same time, opportunities will arise as we adapt, reshape and revitalise the Horizons Region," says Turia.

"An initial budget of $20,000 has been made available by Accelerate25 to kickstart the taskforce."

Collis says the critical impacts from Covid-19 would predominately be social and economic, however opportunities for stimulating recovery also extended to the built and natural environment, rural areas and cultural wellbeing.

"The taskforce work includes delivering a Regional Economic Recovery Plan, acting as a key channel for interaction with central government, identifying and pursuing opportunities to strengthen, and building our region's economy," says Collis.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said collectively, the region's seven territorial authorities and regional council had already submitted several hundred million dollars' worth of 'shovel-ready' infrastructure and environment projects to be considered as part of central government's budget process.

"To support the region's economic recovery efforts, economists from Palmerston North City Council and Manawatū District Council are preparing a framework for how each of the region's district and city councils can develop an Economic Impact Assessment."