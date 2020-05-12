MidCentral District Health Board's Public Health Team is reminding Tararua residents to get tested for Covid-19 to ensure family, friends and the community are kept safe.

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said anyone experiencing cold, flu or respiratory illness symptoms, no matter how minor, was encouraged to get tested at one of MidCentral's six testing sites.

"Even if it seems like just a regular winter sniffle, it is important to call your GP team, or Healthline's Covid-19 line, to get an appointment for a free test.

"It's important we test as many people as possible for Covid-19 in the MidCentral District, especially during weekends where we have seen a drop in numbers at our testing stations."

Advertisement

Weir said increasing testing was critical in keeping the community free of Covid-19.

"By testing those who need to be tested, we can avoid widespread transmission of the virus in our region thereby maintaining a high standard of public health."

Testing in Tararua is undertaken by the Tararua Health Group at the Pahiatua Medical Centre and the Dannevirke Community Hospital as required.

Tararua residents need to phone the Tararua Health Group to speak to a team member to discuss the need for a test. If a test is required the paperwork will be filled out over the phone and they will be given an appointment time for their test.

Testing is being carried out Monday to Saturdays, if required.

Healthline's dedicated Covid-19 number is open 24 hours, seven days per week and is a free call to 0800 358 5453.

Healthline is monitored by registered nurses and there are minimal wait times.

Covid-19 symptoms include coughing, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, loss of sense of smell or taste, and shortness of breath.

Advertisement

Anyone experiencing any one of these needs to call Healthline or their GP team to get referred for testing.

Weir particularly encouraged Māori and Pasifika people with symptoms to get tested for Covid-19.

"We are working closely with iwi and based on their feedback, we have set up a marae-based testing site at Whakapai Hauora in Palmerston North, which can be accessed by calling your GP team or Healthline."

Weir said that although all active cases of Covid-19 in the region had recovered, as of May 7, vigilance in adhering to physical distancing, good hand hygiene, staying within bubbles and following alert level guidelines was important.

For more information on Covid-19, testing and resources in the MidCentral district, please visit our website at https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz/.